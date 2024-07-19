ADVERTISEMENT

Child dies of suspected H1N1 in Kochi

Updated - July 19, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 01:26 pm IST - KOCHI

Authorities yet to confirm the cause of death.

The Hindu Bureau

A four-year-old child is suspected to have died of H1N1 (swine flu) at a private hospital in the city on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The health authorities in Ernakulam said on Friday that the case is being investigated to confirm the cause of death of the child, Liyon Libu of Elavamthurthil House, Varapuzha.

The child was admitted at the hospital with high fever on July 18. He was immediately shifted to the intensive care unit in view of his worsening condition. The death occurred around 8.45 p.m on Thursday, according to the authorities at the Lourdes Hospital.

The health authorities pointed out that they will visit the house of the child as part of the investigation into the cause of death.

A confirmation on whether the death occurred due to H1N1 is expected without much delay, they said.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
