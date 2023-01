January 28, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Thrissur

A one-and-a-half-year-old child met with a tragic end after she fell into a bucket full of water on Thursday night.

Elsa Maria was one of the triplets of George Kuttikkad, of Kattur, near here.

Children were playing in the bathroom when others were having dinner on Thursday night. They found the child in an unconscious state inside the bucket. Though she was rushed to hospital her life could not be saved.