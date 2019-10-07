Child did not die of assault, say police

The Parippally police registering a case of unnatural death following the sudden demise of a four-year-old had sent media into a frenzy on Sunday with speculations of physical assault doing rounds till late evening.

The girl was first taken to Government Medical College, Kollam, around 9 a.m. in a critical condition with symptoms of fever and had beating marks on her legs, leading to suspicions of torture. Diya, daughter of Deepu and Ramya from Chirakkal in Parippally, died on her way to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Diya’s aunt’s statements to the media about the girl vomiting blood and the presence of old injuries in her body added to the assumptions of assault. But the autopsy at Thiruvananthapuram revealed pneumonia and meningitis as the cause of death. “Contrary to media reports we have not filed any case against the parents as per Juvenile Justice Act,” said Kollam District Police Chief P.K.Madhu.

According to hospital authorities, the girl was drowsy with low blood pressure. “We noticed beating marks on her leg and intimated the police as they do not corroborate with the symptoms of her disease. It’s a usual procedure and that does not mean that the death was caused by the beating. Her mother said the child was beaten with a stick when she refused to have food. Our primary diagnosis was viral haemorrhagic fever,” said Habeeb Naseem, Deputy Medical Superintendent.