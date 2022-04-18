Child chokes to death on bottle cap

Girl swallowed the lid while playing at her house

Kozhikode

A three-year year old girl child hailing from Mukkom died after choking on a bottle lid on Sunday night. The victim was Vedika, daughter of M.K. Biju and Arya. The kid reportedly swallowed the lid while playing at home. She died at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital by around 11 p.m.