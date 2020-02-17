Child admitted to Alappuzha hospital with serious injuries

A three-year-old boy admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, with serious injuries after being assaulted by his mother’s partner is making good progress, the hospital authorities said on Monday.

“A special medical board consisting of Dr. Sam Varkey, head, Department of Paediatric Surgery, Dr. A. Shanavas, head, Department of Paediatrics, and Dr. Varghese Punnoose, head, Department of Psychiatry, has examined the condition of the child.

The patient is responding to treatment. The child is able to eat. He will have to remain in the intensive care unit for at least two weeks,” an official health bulletin said.

The boy was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. The Ambalappuzha police have arrested Vaishak, 31, of Neerkunnam and the child’s mother in connection with the case.

According to the police, the boy's mother and Vaishak have been living together for the past three months. The accused attacked the child after getting irritated by the child’s crying, the police said.

Local people inform

The plight of the child came to light when local people informed the police about the torture.