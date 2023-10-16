HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Child abuser awarded subsequent jail term of 104 years

October 16, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Fast-track Special Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Adoor on Monday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 104 years of rigorous imprisonment for abusing an eight-year-old girl, only days after sentencing him to 100-year jail term for molesting her three-and-a-half-year-old sister.

Pronouncing the quantum of sentence, Judge A. Sameer imposed a fine of ₹4.2 lakh on the convict, identified as Vinod, a native of Punnala, near Pathanapuram. The sentences shall run concurrently and in case of default in the fine payment, the convict shall serve an additional jail term of 26 months.

As per the prosecution case, the abuse took place in 2021 and 2022 at his residence near Enadimangalam.

The court, meanwhile, let off a woman who had been arraigned as the second accused after issuing her a strong warning.

During the trial, the prosecution produced 16 witnesses and 20 documents to back its argument. The court found the accused guilty under provisions of the POCSO Act as well as the Indian Penal Code. Special public prosecutor Smitha P. John appeared for the prosecution.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.