Child abduction case: order in anticipatory bail plea on Nov. 2

The District and Sessions Court, Thiruvananthapuram, will pass its orders in the anticipatory bail plea filed by the mother and sister of the young woman, who complained that her parents had kidnapped her son and gave in adoption by falsely obtaining her consent on November 2.

The father of the girl, who has been arraigned as the first accused has not moved the anticipatory bail plea.

Besides the parents Jayachandran and Smitha James, and sister Anju, th police have arraigned her brother in-in-lase Ramesh and two CPI(M) workers Ramesh and Anilkumar as the other accused in the case.

Opposing the bail plea, A.A. Hakkim, the Public Prosecutor, contended that the custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary to trace the original birth certificate of the baby and other documents, which were forged by the accused.

The investigation in the case was in its preliminary stage. A genetic identification test of the baby, which has been given in foster care, needs to be conducted. If the tests prove that it was not the baby of the woman that was given for foster care, investigations to trace out the biological child needs to be carried out. Hence the custody of the accused was required, he contended.

He also argued that granting of bail to the accused in the sensational case would give out a wrong message in society and lead to the lowering of the public faith in the judicial system.

Defence lawyer Murukkumpuzha R. Vijayakumaran Nair contended that the charges of kidnapping levelled against the accused would not stand as the girl had submitted a statement in the Family Court, Thiruvananthapuram, that the baby was handed over to her parents for temporary care. Moreover, the baby has been traced as given to foster care, he submitted.

On the charge of forgery in the birth certificate of the baby, the lawyer submitted that the name of the biological father of the baby was not mentioned anywhere. Hence the charge of forgery would not stand, he submitted.

There was no justification for arraigning the sister and the brother-in law of the girl as the accused in the case as the girl gave birth to the child at least four months months before the marriage of her sister, he submitted.