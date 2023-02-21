Chief Wildlife Warden orders tranquilising rogue tusker Arikompan

February 21, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Chief Wildlife Warden on Tuesday issued an order for darting a wild rogue tusker locally known as Arikompan at Chinnakkanal, near Munnar, in Idukki. The order said the pachyderm could be captured and radio-collared or relocated.

According to officials, the order by Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh followed a proposal by High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Arun R.S. to capture the elephant.

The order stated that the High Range Circle CCF should take steps to tranquilise the tusker by a team led by chief forest veterinary surgeon Arun Zakaria. “The team led by the Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) should monitor the route map of the tusker if a radio collar is fixed. The collar details should be used to avoid man-elephant conflicts in the region,” said the order.

It also stated that the High Range Circle CCF should find a deep forest area under the High Range jurisdiction or Kottayam wildlife circle for releasing the tusker. “The CCF should make arrangements if the tusker is shifted to a cage at the Kodanad elephant camp. Malayattoor Divisional forest officer (DFO) should verify the fitness of the elephant cages at Kodanad and report to the office of the Chief Wildlife Warden,” the order added.

Mr. Arun RS said an online meeting would be held on Wednesday to discuss the preparations for capturing Arikompan.

According to Forest department sources, the initial recommendation by the special team led by the Chief veterinary surgeon was to capture “Arikompan” and fix a radio collar on other tuskers, “Chakkakompan” and Murivalankompan”.

According to Forest department sources, in his final proposal, Mr. Zakaria only recommended capturing the tusker. “The difficult topography is the major hurdle in conducting operations for the capture of more tuskers. On a trial basis, the Forest department will capture tusker Arikompan and then, if needed, recommend the same for the other tuskers Chakkakompan and Murivalankompan,” said the sources.