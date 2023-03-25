Chief Secretary reviews demolition of Kapico resort on Vembanad Lake

March 25, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy on Saturday visited Nediyathuruthu island on Vembanad Lake to review the progress of the demolition of the illegally constructed villas of Kapico Resorts Pvt. Ltd. there.

Officials said that all 54 villas had been razed to the ground and demolition of the main block was progressing with the help of 150 workers and six drill machines. Two more machines would be deployed at the site on Sunday, said an official.

Contempt proceedings

Last month, the Supreme Court directed the authorities to complete the demolition of the resort by March 28, 2023. The apex court threatened to initiate contempt proceedings against the Chief Secretary if the government failed to comply with the deadline.

The demolition began on September 15, 2022, 32 months after the Supreme Court ordered the razing of the high-end resort, citing that the constructions on the backwater island at the Panavally grama panchayat in Alappuzha violated coastal and environmental regulations.

By a private agency

The structures are being dismantled by a private agency entrusted by the resort management under the watchful eyes of the Alappuzha district administration and the local panchayat. Officials said the demolition and transportation of debris were carried out in an environmentally safe manner. The Pollution Control Board was checking air and water quality at regular intervals.

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, Subcollector Sooraj Shaji and other officials accompanied the Chief Secretary.