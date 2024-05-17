Kerala Chief Secretary releases The Hindu Destination Civil Services Handbook

Kerala Chief Secretary V. Venu on Wednesday released the The Hindu Destination Civil Services Handbook by presenting a copy to Kasturi Sha, who secured the 68th rank in the Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services Examination 2023.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Venu said he had no doubt that the handbook would be a useful resource for the aspirants and all those considering the Civil Services as a career option.

“What is needed is a method, a systematic approach, and I think this handbook will provide useful pointers for the aspirants in order to make sure that they have a proper, systematic, and meticulous project in their minds when they embark on this mission to crack the Civil Services Examination. I wish all the youngsters who have this career in mind, the very best and urge them to use the resources available in this handbook,” Dr. Venu said.

Commenting on the handbook, Ms. Kasturi Sha pointed out that The Hindu newspaper had been of great help to successive generations of Civil Services aspirants, providing insights into current developments, which is of utmost importance to the candidates.

“The handbook takes it to the next level by giving a focussed awareness and orientation to the Civil Services exam. I hope it would be of great help to the aspirants in this journey,” she said.

The 24-page handbook, being distributed free of cost with The Hindu, has been prepared based on the theme ‘You Can!’ implying that any graduate, regardless of gender, age, family and socio-economic status, religion, caste, education, language, place of birth or medium of schooling, can crack the Civil Services Examination with hard work, systematic preparation and readiness to pursue the goal.

It gives clear guidelines on where to begin one’s journey and how a candidate should go about working towards the goal of cracking the Civil Services Examination. It has separate sections on eligibility criteria and application process, the Civil Services Preliminary and Main examinations and the Personality Test, the best strategies to be adopted when preparing for the examination, and detailed syllabus for the CSE Main Examination.

Free copy of the handbook will be available inside Sunday Magazine, published on May 19.

