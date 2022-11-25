Chief Secretary issues notice to Secretariat employees who marched to Raj Bhavan

November 25, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

They have been asked to explain why they participated in the LDF’s Raj Bhavan siege on November 15 in apparent violation of rules of official conduct and protocol.

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary V. P. Joy has issued a show-cause notice to seven government Secretariat employees, most of them members of pro-government service organisations, to explain why they participated in the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) Raj Bhavan siege on November 15 in apparent violation of the rules of official conduct and protocol.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thiruvananthapuram district president had moved Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking action against the officials. Mr. Khan forwarded the complaint to the government and ordered the Chief Secretary to inform Raj Bhavan about the action taken, if any. He also provided Raj Bhavan with a list of the alleged violators.

Thousands of LDF workers had marched to Raj Bhavan under the aegis of the Vidyabhasa Samrakshana Samiti (Education Protection Council) in protest against the Governor’s alleged trespasses on the jurisdictional autonomy of State universities. The protest unfolded amid an increasingly tense political atmosphere marked by an uncharacteristic war of words between the government and the Governor.

