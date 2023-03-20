Chief Secretary inaugurates CET conference on transport systems

March 20, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy inaugurated Impacts 2023, a three-day international conference on Innovative Methods and Practical Applications for Cognizant Transportation Systems, at the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram (CET) on Monday.

The programme is organised by the CET’s Transportation Engineering Research Centre in association with the NIT Calicut and National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Joy elaborated on the need to undertake research to integrate transport modes in a manner that suits the society. He stressed on providing low-cost transport systems and encouraging public transport systems in order to reduce road accidents. The lack of good roads, overcrowding, and unsafe footpaths were the root causes of road accidents in the State, he added.

Director of the State Project Facilitation Unit, Directorate of Technical Education, Vrinda V. Nair, presided over the inaugural function. CET principal V. Suresh Babu, CSIR–Central Road Research Institute director Manoranjan Parida, NATPAC director Samson Mathew, Prof. K. Krishnamurthy of NIT Calicut, former A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University Vice Chancellor Kuncheria P. Isaac, Head of the Department of Civil Engineering Anil R., and conference organising secretary Manju V. also spoke on the occasion.