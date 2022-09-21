Chief Secretary and Law Secretary to take forward Church peace talks

Orthodox-Jacobite dispute

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM The Chief Secretary and the Law Secretary have been tasked with taking forward the talks with the warring Orthodox and Jacobite factions of the Malankara Church, the State government said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting held here between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and representatives of the two factions as part of the efforts to end the hostilities between the two factions.

Discussions aimed at a consensus will continue, Mr. Vijayan's office said after the meeting. The Chief Minister asked the two factions to refrain from filing fresh cases in the meantime and they have agreed to it, the government said. They have also been asked not to attempt to put pressure using existing litigations.

The Kerala High Court will be informed of the decision to persist with the conciliatory talks.

Reportedly, following the discussions led by the Chief Secretary and the Law Secretary, the two factions will again meet Mr. Vijayan. At the meeting, both factions conveyed their willingness to cooperate with the government.

The Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church said it supports all peace initiatives within the framework of the law of the land and court verdicts, Malankara Syrian Christian Association secretary Biju Oommen said. According to the Orthodox faction, the Chief Minister said the government has not finalised a decision regarding the framing of legislation to settle the dispute.

The Jacobite Syrian Christian Church sought measures for the return of its church properties. The faction termed Wednesday's discussion ''encouraging'' and that the discussions should continue.

The Jacobite faction was represented by metropolitan trustee Joseph Mar Gregorios, Yuhanon Mar Militious, Fr. Sleeba Paul Vattavelil, priest trustee, and lay secretary Peter K. Alias. The Orthodox faction was represented by clergy trustee Fr. Thomas Varghese Amayil, lay trustee Ronnie Varghese, association secretary Biju Oommen and Church spokesperson Fr. Johns Abraham Konat.