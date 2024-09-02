Chief Pinarayi Vijayan announces probe into LDF MLA Anvar’s charges against ADGP Ajith Kumar

The backwash of the accusations raised by Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent legislator P.V. Anvar against M.R. Ajith Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, appeared to rock the State government on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ensuing political optics were arguably telling. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a high-level police inquiry in Mr Kumar’s presence at the Kerala Police Association’s State conference in Kottayam to thunderous applause. He said the government believed in ferreting facts and not acting on preconceived notions.

Mr. Vijayan tasked a special team spearheaded by the State Police Chief (SPC), Shaik Darvesh Saheb, to investigate the charges. However, the government has not removed Mr. Kumar from the top post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SPC-led team will comprise Inspector General of Police, South Zone, G. Sparjan Kumar; Deputy Inspector General of Police, Thrissur Range, Thomson Jose; SP, Crime Branch, S. Madhusoodhanan; ; and SP, KSEB Intelligence, A. Shanawaz..

The Chief Minister has directed the team to investigate the allegations and submit a report within a month.

Mr. Vijayan also transferred Superintendent of Police and former Pathanamthitta District Police Chief S. Sujith Das to the State Police Headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Das had come under the government’s scanner for allegedly disparaging Mr. Kumar in a private telephone conversation with Mr. Anvar.

Mr. Das also drew the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) into the controversy by claiming that Mr. Vijayan’s political secretary P. Sasi had given Mr. Kumar free reins over the police.

Mr. Anvar accused Mr. Sasi of “failing” Mr. Vijayan by repeatedly “ignoring” red flags that should have alerted the government about Mr. Kumar’s alleged wrongdoings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anvar also put the government in a spot by accusing Mr. Kumar of profiting from criminality, including gold smuggling, and comparing the top officer to underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim.

On Monday, Mr. Anvar stirred the pot further by openly seeking a gun licence, stating that he risked death by exposing the “criminal network” at the law enforcement’s apex. He also demanded an investigation into Mr. Kumar’s wealth sources.

The scandal that wrongfooted the Police department appeared to have also set in motion deliberations in the CPI(M) about Mr. Sasi’s role as political secretary.

Notably, LDF convener T.P. Ramakrishnan told a television channel in Kannur that Mr. Anvar’s accusations were severe. He said the party and the government would verify the charges once Mr Anvar gave them to Mr. Vijayan in writing.

Another LDF Independent legislator, K.T. Jaleel, posted on Facebook that he would create a portal to expose corrupt officials and not seek re-election. The Congress and the BJP sought Mr. Vijayan’s resignation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.