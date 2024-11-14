Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan emphasises importance of synergy among three services in training domain

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan chaired the 35th Triservices Commanders’ Conference at the Southern Naval Command here on Wednesday (November 13).

The conference was attended by the commanders of all three services, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (IDS) and officers from various formations across the services.

Addressing the conference, the CDS underscored the importance of jointmanship and synergy amongst the three services in the training domain, as a precursor to exert supremacy in the evolving multi-domain battle space. He said that training must evolve to face the unique security challenges and to fight future wars in an integrated manner as a theaterised force.

Taking forward the agenda set forth in the 34th conference that was held in Shimla last year, the 35th edition reviewed the progress and also outlined future plans to optimise training facilities across all three services for joint training. The conference also delved into the dynamics of the geo-strategic situation of the region. Discussions were held to optimally utilise training infrastructure and resources of different training establishments. Furthermore, emphasis was laid on innovative training strategies that incorporate technology and modern warfare tactics, says an official release.

The Triservices Commanders’ Conference is conducted annually by training commands of all the three services in rotation, with the aim of enhancing collaboration and effectiveness of training, while exchanging best practices in training. The conference also provides a forum to bring together staff officers of the training commands of the services on a common platform, based on jointmanship and cohesion, while forging collaborative training efforts and strategies to achieve combat effectiveness and enhanced operational capabilities.

The occasion also marked the maiden visit of the CDS to Southern Naval Command. He interacted with Vice-Admiral V. Srinivas, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Command and held discussions on various aspects of joint training of the three services. A comprehensive brief outlining the role, functioning and capabilities of the command was also presented. Later on, he addressed the officers of the Command and shared his vision and expectations.

