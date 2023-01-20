ADVERTISEMENT

Chief of Air Staff visits SAC HQ

January 20, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Nandakumar T 6656

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff, visited the headquarters of the Southern Air Command here on Thursday and Friday to attend a Commanders’ Conference.

He was accompanied by Neeta Chaudhari, president, Air Force Family Welfare Association (AFFWA). On arrival, the CAS was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour.

Subsequently, Air Marshal J. Chalapati, Air Officer Commanding- in-Chief, Southern Air Command, briefed the Air Chief on the Operational preparedness of the SAC and the air defence of the Indian peninsula and the island territories.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also spoke about the enhanced capability in maritime air operations and the strong potent capability of IAF assets.

During his address, the Chief of Air Staff emphasised that the IAF should derive relevant lessons from the recent geopolitical scenarios and effectively utilise all available resources to their best potential. He highlighted the challenges faced by the IAF to adapt to the ever-changing situations and technological advancements, and underlined that efficient training and innovations are necessary to ensure that the IAF remains a future-ready force.

The Air Chief lauded the efforts of Southern Air Command during the military exercises with friendly foreign armed forces, particularly in offensive air operations. He said many foreign nations were keen on carrying out joint military exercises with Armed Forces due to the high professional standards of the IAF.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US