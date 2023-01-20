Chief of Air Staff visits SAC HQ

January 20, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari, Chief of Air Staff, visited the headquarters of the Southern Air Command here on Thursday and Friday to attend a Commanders’ Conference.

He was accompanied by Neeta Chaudhari, president, Air Force Family Welfare Association (AFFWA). On arrival, the CAS was presented with a ceremonial guard of honour.

Subsequently, Air Marshal J. Chalapati, Air Officer Commanding- in-Chief, Southern Air Command, briefed the Air Chief on the Operational preparedness of the SAC and the air defence of the Indian peninsula and the island territories.

He also spoke about the enhanced capability in maritime air operations and the strong potent capability of IAF assets.

During his address, the Chief of Air Staff emphasised that the IAF should derive relevant lessons from the recent geopolitical scenarios and effectively utilise all available resources to their best potential. He highlighted the challenges faced by the IAF to adapt to the ever-changing situations and technological advancements, and underlined that efficient training and innovations are necessary to ensure that the IAF remains a future-ready force.

The Air Chief lauded the efforts of Southern Air Command during the military exercises with friendly foreign armed forces, particularly in offensive air operations. He said many foreign nations were keen on carrying out joint military exercises with Armed Forces due to the high professional standards of the IAF.