Chief Minister’s prerogative to appoint or dismiss Ministers, not the Governor’s, says Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday waded into the government’s ongoing dispute with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the limitations of gubernatorial power, including Raj Bhavan’s perceived right to remove ministers from their posts.

Mr. Vijayan responded sharply to Mr. Khan’s controversial tweet that the latter would remove Ministers from their posts if they lowered the dignity of his office. Mr. Vijayan said the Constitution laid down the Governor’s functions, duties and limitations.

The gubernatorial office was bound by the advice and assistance of the Chief Minister regarding the appointment and dismissal of Ministers.

B.R. Ambedkar has clarified the Governor had limited latitude in the matter. The Supreme Court had asserted that the Governor was bound by the Cabinet’s counsel in affairs of the State.

Mr. Vijayan said the Chief Minister was the leader of the party that enjoyed the majority in the Assembly. It is the Chief Minister’s prerogative to appoint or dismiss Ministers, not the Governor’s.

The Chief Minister’s advice binds the Governor. The Constitution has set the principle in stone. “The law will remain even if some person questions its validity. Nobody can invalidate the Constitution. It is not a feasible approach and won’t work. People should try not to become a spectacle in public life,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The ruling front and the Opposition had slammed Mr. Khan for the tweet and alleged he had crossed a line.

Mr. Vijayan said nobody was above criticism in parliamentary democracy. Criticism, self-criticism and freedom of opinion are the cornerstones of a federal democracy. The Constitution guaranteed the rights.

Higher Education Minister. R. Bindu’s remarks that the Governor could not procrastinate perennially on signing Bills passed by the Assembly into law purportedly provoked the controversy.

Mr. Khan was yet to give his assent to University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill, the most crucial step in the legislative processes.

Mr. Khan’s politically stormy tweet is his latest run-in with the government. He had courted controversy earlier by lambasting the Assembly’s unanimous resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and “railed against” alleged nepotism in university appointments.

Mr. Khan had also blamed Mr. Vijayan for allegedly reining in the police from investigating anti-CAA activists who heckled him in Kannur in 2019 and portrayed the incident as a pre-meditated bid on the Governor's life.