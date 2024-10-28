GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister’s convoy involved in pile-up, no one injured

The accident occurred when Pinarayi Vijayan was returning to Thiruvananthapuram from Kottayam

Published - October 28, 2024 09:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Five vehicles, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s official car, were involved in a pile-up that occurred at Vamanapuram Monday evening. All passengers escaped unhurt, despite the vehicles sustaining significant damage.

The accident occurred at the Vamanapuram Park Junction around 5.45 p.m. when Mr. Vijayan was returning to Thiruvananthapuram from Kottayam, along with his security convoy.

Sudden brake

The incident took place after a scooterist, who went ahead of the Chief Minister’s pilot vehicle, turned right towards Attingal from the MC Road. This prompted the driver of the pilot vehicle to brake suddenly, leading to the Chief Minister’s official car, an escort vehicle, police vehicles of the Vattappara and Kanjiramkulam police units, and an ambulance ramming into each other.

The panic-stricken security officials soon rushed to ascertain the well-being of the Chief Minister, before the latter resumed his journey to the State capital. The police have initiated an inquiry into the accident to determine any possible lapses.

