Chief Minister to open Vana Sourhida Sadas in Wayanad

April 01, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KALPETTA

The government is preparing to launch a series of meetings named Vana Sourhida Sadas (forest-friendly forum) as a platform to hear and address the concerns of people living on the forest fringes.

The programme also aims to ensure a cordial relationship between Forest officials and the public in 223 local bodies in 51 constituencies in the State and solve the issues of the public related to forest and wildlife, amicably in a time-bound manner.

The meetings will be convened with the support of MLAs, elected members of three-tier local bodies, senior Forest officials, representatives of political parties, and farmer organisations in each area.

The programme will conclude at Aryanad in Thiruvanathapuram district on April 28 .

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State-level launch of the programme at Mananthavady in the district at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Mr. Vijayan will interact with people’s representatives, representatives of political parties, and farmer organisations at 11 a.m. Forest Minister A.K.Saseendran will preside over the function. Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister K. Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest.