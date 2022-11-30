Chief Minister to open State School Sports Meet on Saturday

November 30, 2022 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the 64th State School Sports Meet 2022-23 here on Saturday evening.

Addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said the meet would be held at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium and University Stadium here from December 3 to 6.

The first State School Sports Meet to be held post-COVID-19, it would be hosted by the capital city after a gap of four years.

The meet would be organised in six categories — sub-junior boys and girls, junior boys and girls, and senior boys and girls. A total of 2,737 students would participate. Of them, 1,443 contestants were boys and 1,294 were girls. Nearly 350 officials too would attend, the Minister said.

The sports meet would be a day-and-night affair, likely the first time in the country. There would be 86 individual events, two cross-country competitions, and 10 team events, taking the total to 98.

An organising committee, with Minister for Transport Antony Raju as chairman, and 19 sub-committees had been formed.

The district-level sports meets had been completed on November 27.

Mr. Sivankutty said arrangements for the sports meet were nearing completion. The programme schedule had been drawn up, and both the stadiums were ready. Throwing events such as hammer throw, shot put, and discus throw would be held at University Stadium. Children’s warm-up area and first call room had been arranged there. Medical teams, including allopathy, homoeopathy, Ayurveda, physiotherapy, and ambulance would be on the stand-by. There would be 65 volunteers too.

On the first day, competitions would begin at 7 a.m. and on other days at 6.30 a.m. Cross-country events would be held on the last day of the meet at 6.30 a.m. on the Chakka-Airport road and conclude at the stadium, the Minister said.

State records

At present, State records of the State School Sports Meet till 2019 are available. However, the School Games Federation of India has not updated the records at the National School Sports Meet from 2019. As a result, there is no way to know the national records.

Districts that bag the top three positions at the meet will get a cash prize of ₹2.2 lakh, ₹1.65 lakh, and ₹1.1 lakh respectively. Individual champions in each category will get a 4-gm gold coin. Those who set new records will get a cash prize of ₹4,000.

Registration will begin at SMV school on November 2. On November 3, Director of General Education Jeevan Babu K. will hoist the flag. Competitions will end at 5 p.m. that day ahead of the inaugural. There will be a march past, with Palakkad, which won the meet last, leading the district teams. A torchlight procession too will be held. The torch will be handed from one sportsperson to another till Olympian Muhammed Anas Yahiya lights the meet torch.

On November 6, Mr. Sivankutty will inaugurate the valedictory and give away prizes. Mr. Antony Raju, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will be present.