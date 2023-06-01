Chief Minister to open State Haj camp at Kannur on June 3

June 01, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open this year’s State-level Haj camp at Kannur at 10.30 a.m. on June 3. There are Haj embarkation points at Kochi, Kozhikode, and Kannur this time.

C. Mohammed Faizy, chairman, Kerala State Haj Committee, told the media on Thursday that the Kannur International Airport was functioning as an embarkation point for the pilgrimage for the first time. The first flight carrying Haj pilgrims from the State would start at 1.45 a.m. from the Kannur airport on June 4. There would be 13 services from there till June 22.

The Haj camp in Kozhikode would be opened by Minister for Minorities Welfare V. Abdurahiman at the Haj House near the Calicut International Airport at Karipur at 4 p.m. on June 3. The first flight would start from there at 4.25 a.m. on June 4. There would be 44 such flight services from there. The camp at Kochi would be opened by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on June 6. The first flight would start at 11.30 on June 7. There would be six flight services from there.

There would be a ladies only flight service as well on June 8 from Kozhikode. All the flight crew would be women. This year, 11,121 people from Kerala are undertaking the Haj pilgrimage.

