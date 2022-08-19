Chief Minister to open Onam fairs on August 26

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
August 19, 2022 18:36 IST

The Food and Civil Supplies department, under the aegis of the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco), will organise special Onam fairs in all districts.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate the Onam fairs at the Putharikandam ground here on August 26.

Fairs will be held in all districts, including metro fairs in Ernakulam and Kozhikode. Arrangements would be made to sell locally produced vegetables and fruits through these fairs, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G. R. Anil said on Friday.

Supplyco will have on sale special Onam kits priced at ₹1,000. Consumers who buy these kits also stand to win prizes through draw of lots . Products of Horticorp, Milma, and the Meat Products of India (MPI) also will be available at the fairs.

The Legal Metrology department will assign special squads to carry out inspections in all the districts ahead of Onam. Irregularities pertaining to weights and measures, packaging, and labelling would attract stern action, Mr. Anil said.

Special squads led by the District Collectors would be formed to tackle hoarding during the festival season, he added.

