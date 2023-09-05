HamberMenu
Chief Minister to open Champions Boat League in Kannur on September 9

September 05, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the prestigious Champions Boat League (CBL-3) on September 9. The Anjarakandy river in Kannur will be the venue of the ‘Churulan’ boat race as part of the third edition of the annual traditional boat race organised by Kerala Tourism.

The races will be held along the 1-km stretch between Mammakunnu bridge and Muzhappilangad Kadavu. As many as 14 Churulan boats from Kannur and Kasaragod will vie for honours.

The Churulan variety of boats, with a length of 32 feet, has its bows rising at both ends, and can carry up to 30 rowers. They add to the spirit of water races, which are primarily defined by the 120-foot-long snakeboats featuring around 100 rowers.

