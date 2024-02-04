Chief Minister to launch office complex construction

February 04, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the construction work for the office complex of the Directorate of Prosecution and Prosecution Academy on Sunday.

A.K. Desai, Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, will unveil a model of the complex at the function to be held at the Kerala High Court auditorium.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup, Director General of Prosecution T.A. Shaji, Director of Prosecution (Administration) M.S. Girish Panju, Hibi Eden, MP, and T.J. Vinod, MLA, will attend.

