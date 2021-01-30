Chief Minister to interact with varsity students

To elicit views on higher education under CM@Campus programme

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will interact with students on a host of issues concerning the higher education sector under the CM@Campus programme.

Envisaged on the theme ‘New Kerala, Youthful Kerala and the Future of Higher Education’, the interactive programme is being organised across five universities from February 1. While 200 students representing various disciplines will attend the programme, others can participate through web-conferencing platforms.

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) will host the first interaction on February 1.

The programme will also have students from APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, the Kerala University of Health Sciences, the National University of Advanced Legal Studies, and the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies.

Kerala University will organise the second round of the discussions on February 6 when the programme will have students from its affiliated institutions. Students of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit will participate in the interaction to be held on the MGU campus on February 8.

Calicut University will host the programme on February 11 when its students and those from Kerala Agricultural University, Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University, and Kerala Kalamandalam will interact with the Chief Minister.

The programme will come to an end on February 13 with a final round of discussions at Kannur University that will also involve students from the Central University of Kerala and Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The discussions will be moderated by John Brittas, Veena George, MLA, Abhilash Mohan, Nikesh Kumar and G.S. Pradeep. Mr. Pradeep will also anchor a special show ‘Inspire Kerala’ on the sidelines of the CM@Campus programme.