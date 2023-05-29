Chief Minister to inaugurate ‘Praveshanolsavam’ on June 1

May 29, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The ‘Praveshanolsavam’ marking the reopening of schools in the State will be held at 10 a.m. on June 1, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will perform the State-level inauguration at the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Malayinkeezhu. The celebrations are simultaneously planned at the school, district and State levels.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Sivankutty said arrangements were in place for the start of the new academic year. He also released the ‘Praveshanolsavam’ song penned by poet Murukan Kattakada and sung by playback singer Manjari.

As much as 95% of school books and uniforms had been distributed, the Minister said. Special emphasis would be given in the new academic year to tackle the problem of substance abuse among children. The government would expand the anti-drug ‘Janajagratha Samitis’ to all schools. Schools had been directed to conduct special assemblies for generating awareness of the topic, he said. Special awareness programmes titled ‘Kaavalal’ too were planned, he added.

Services of counsellors

The Women and Child Development department had appointed counsellors in 1,012 schools. Their services would be made available in more schools, Mr. Sivankutty said.

The Minister said discussions would be held with teachers’ organisations and experts in order to ensure the prescribed class days without affecting co-curricular activities in the schools.

Arrangements related to transport, sanitation, drinking water availability, fitness of school buildings and vehicles and waste disposal were in the final stages as part of a coordinated effort among government departments.

At the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Malayinkeezhu, the celebrations related to the ‘Praveshanolsavam’ is planned over three days (May 30, 31 and June 1) with various programmes.

The Minister also released the poster of the school re-opening event.

