Chief Minister to inaugurate new OP block at Alappuzha General Hospital

Published - October 23, 2024 06:48 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the new outpatient block at General Hospital, Alappuzha. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

The new outpatient (OP) block at General Hospital, Alappuzha, will be opened on October 27.

It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 3 p.m.

The seven-storey structure with modern facilities was constructed at a cost of ₹117 crore sanctioned under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The entire OP wing of the hospital, including pharmacy, laboratory and radiology unit, will be shifted to the new block.

H. Salam, MLA said the 360-degree Metabolic Centre, where people with lifestyle diseases can undergo all tests and receive medication under one roof, has been set up at the General Hospital for the first time in Alappuzha district.

Officials said that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), CT scan, retrofit digital X-ray system, orthopantomogram, mammography and Fiberoptic bronchoscopy were some of the modern equipment and systems installed in the new block at a cost of ₹16.43 crore.

Of the seven floors, two floors have been earmarked for inpatients. The hospital has a total of 400 beds.

