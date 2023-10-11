Chief Minister to inaugurate Kinfra Spices Park in Idukki on Saturday

October 11, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - IDUKKI

Idukki will become a hub of marketing value-added spice products in Kerala with the realisation of the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra) Spices Park under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) at Thudanganad, near Muttom, in Thodupuzha.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the spices park on Saturday.

According to officials, the first phase of the Kinfra park has been set up on 15.29 acres of the State Department of Industries and Commerce at a cost of ₹20 crore. The park will be used for processing and value addition of spices and allied products. The park will market spice oil, food ingredients, spice powder, and other value-added products. It is expected that the park will help the farmers get a competitive and steady price for the spices.

Plots allotted

According to officials, all the industrial plots developed in the first phase have been allotted to entrepreneurs for a period of 30 years with basic infrastructure such as roads, drinking water, and electricity facilities. A feeder from the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) substation, drains, rainwater harvesting facility, security post, treatment plant, administrative block, amenities’ building, ATM kiosk and other common facilities, including telecommunication/cyber/documentation centres, a raw-material storehouse, marketing outlets, a cafeteria, and a conference room have also been set up in the park.

According to officials, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the park at 11.30 am. Minister for Industries, Coir, and Law P. Rajeeve will chair the meeting. Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine; Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose; Thodupuzha MLA P.J. Joseph; Secretary, MSME, Government of India Subhash Chandra Lal Das; State Principal Secretary (Industries and Norka) Suman Billa; and Kinfra managing director Santhosh Koshy Thomas among others will attend the inaugural function.