Chief Minister to inaugurate G Memorial in Kochi on Sunday

February 02, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KOCHI

G Memorial, set up by the Kochi Corporation in memory of poet G. Sankara Kurup, will be inaugurated on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the memorial at 11 a.m. on the day. P. Rajeeve, Minister for Law, will be the chief guest.

Hibi Eden, MP, T.J. Vinod, MLA, Deputy Mayor K.A. Ansiya, GCDA Chairperson K. Chandran Pillai, former Deputy Mayor B. Bhadra, who is also the granddaughter of the poet, critic M.K. Sanoo, and former Mayor C.M. Dinesh Mani will attend the function. Mayor M. Anilkumar will preside.

The civic body had included the implementation of the project in its 2020-2021 annual plan and set apart ₹50 lakh for the work. Even though the State government had released 25 cents, the absence of an access road to the plot had delayed the launch of the project. It was executed at a cost of ₹6 crore.

The art gallery that comes as part of the project has the space to exhibit 200 paintings. A 25-seat mini theatre with a touchscreen facility and sound gallery where the audio clips of poet’s works could be played have also been set up.

The open-air stage has seating capacity for 50 persons. A history museum showcasing the life and contributions of the poet and a Yoga hall are also part of the memorial. A Miyawaki forest has been set up on the campus, said a communication from the Mayor.