Chief Minister to discuss Kerala’s case for ESZ exemption in meeting with PM on Tuesday

December 26, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s official residence in New Delhi on Tuesday to enlist the Centre’s support to bolster Kerala’s case for exempting human habitations from the ecologically sensitive zone (ESZ) within the 1-km radius of protected forests, proposed by the Supreme Court.

A press release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said the meeting is scheduled at 10.30 a.m.

The government has to submit the final report to the Supreme Court via the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEFs) in mid-January. Hence, the Centre’s support for the State’s case mattered.

Mr. Vijayan has sought a meeting with Mr. Modi at a time when the State and the Centre are at odds over a host of issues, including extending GST compensation, withholding sanction for SilverLine, Enforcement Directorate investigation against the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s refusal to give assent to Bills passed by the Assembly.

The State government has also blamed the Centre for withdrawing protection to the moribund rubber sector and attempting to give primacy to Hindi over other national languages.

However, the ESZ, which bans human activity in the proposed belt, tops Mr. Vijayan’s agenda. The ESZ proposal had pushed thousands of families, including settler farmers, in 115 densely populated panchayats abutting 22 protected forests in the State into deep uncertainty. The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) calculates that the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is making overtures to the Church in Central Kerala, can ill-afford to appear impervious to the apprehensions of settler farmers.

The government faced a groundswell of resentment after a satellite survey conducted by a State agency to identify details of human habitation in the proposed zone “failed” to reflect the ground reality.

Settler families led by the Church accused the satellite survey of prioritising conservation over livelihood. They said the survey glossed over hundreds of homes, large swathes of cultivated land and subsistence structures such as mud houses, cattle sheds and small shops, thereby weakening Kerala’s case for exemption of human habitation from the proposed zone.

The government has attempted to limit the fallout of the satellite survey report by publishing a Forest department map that better details signs of human habitation in the intended ESZ around forests. The government said the map, which claims a high granularity, would serve as a benchmark for people to flag their complaints with the authorities.

The Chief Minister is in New Delhi on December 27 and 28. He will also attend the Polit Bureau meeting of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).