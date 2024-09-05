ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister suspends Sujith Das from service, pending inquiry

Published - September 05, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

He had come under a cloud recently after LDF Independent MLA P.V. Anvar accused him of indulging in grave wrongdoing while serving as District Police Chief in Malappuram 

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has suspended Sujith Das, former District Police Chief of Pathanamthitta, from service pending inquiry. 

Mr. Das came under a cloud recently after Left Democratic Front Independent legislator P.V. Anvar accused the officer of indulging in grave wrongdoing while the latter served as District Police Chief in Malappuram. 

Mr. Anvar had given his bombshell accusations against the officer, including murder, disappearances, using plainclothes squads to ambush smugglers for contraband gold and illegal tree-felling from his government quarters to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in writing. 

Later, Mr. Anvar accused Mr. Das of working with District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) officers loyal to him in Malappuram to erase evidence of the officer’s alleged crime. 

Mr. Anvar had also released a mobile phone recording of his conversation with Mr. Das. In the recording, the person purported to be Mr. Das disparages his counterparts in Palakkad and Malappuram and accuses Mr. Vijayan’s political secretary, P. Sasi, of giving free rein over law enforcement to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar.

According to Mr. Anvar, Mr. Das had accused Mr. Kumar of using the latter’s “untrammelled authority” in the police and government to advantage the ADGP’s in-laws financially. Mr. Das was yet to deny the allegations.

The government had ordered Mr. Das’s suspension on the eve of Congress’s siege of the Secretariat demanding Mr. Vijayan’s resignation.

