ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister releases autobiography of A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar

Published - June 12, 2024 10:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releasing the autobiography of Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar by handing over a copy to Shashi Tharoor, MP, at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday released Viswasapoorvam, the autobiography of Islamic scholar and president of Kerala Muslim Jama-ath Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar, here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shashi Tharoor, MP, received the first copy from the Chief Minister.

The Musliyar used religion for the upliftment of the society, imparting religious values to the faithful, Mr. Vijayan said. The Malaibar Foundation for Research and Development has published the memoir.

Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama vice-president Sayyid Ali Bafaqi presided over the function. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan were among those present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US