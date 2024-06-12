Chief Minister releases autobiography of A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday released Viswasapoorvam, the autobiography of Islamic scholar and president of Kerala Muslim Jama-ath Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar, here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shashi Tharoor, MP, received the first copy from the Chief Minister.

The Musliyar used religion for the upliftment of the society, imparting religious values to the faithful, Mr. Vijayan said. The Malaibar Foundation for Research and Development has published the memoir.

Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama vice-president Sayyid Ali Bafaqi presided over the function. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.