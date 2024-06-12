GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chief Minister releases autobiography of A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar

Published - June 12, 2024 10:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releasing the autobiography of Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar by handing over a copy to Shashi Tharoor, MP, at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan releasing the autobiography of Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar by handing over a copy to Shashi Tharoor, MP, at a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday released Viswasapoorvam, the autobiography of Islamic scholar and president of Kerala Muslim Jama-ath Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar, here on Wednesday.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, received the first copy from the Chief Minister.

The Musliyar used religion for the upliftment of the society, imparting religious values to the faithful, Mr. Vijayan said. The Malaibar Foundation for Research and Development has published the memoir.

Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama vice-president Sayyid Ali Bafaqi presided over the function. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan were among those present.

