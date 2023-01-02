HamberMenu
Chief Minister promises more welfare support for soldiers

He visits the headquarters of Territorial Army at West Hill, says State willing to contribute more to the welfare programmes of soldiers

January 02, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau,Mithosh Joseph A 9777
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being welcomed to the headquarters of the 122 Territorial Army at West Hill in Kozhikode on Monday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan being welcomed to the headquarters of the 122 Territorial Army at West Hill in Kozhikode on Monday | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The State government is willing to undertake more projects aimed at the welfare of Army men and their families, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after a visit to the headquarters of the 122 Territorial Army at West Hill in Kozhikode on Monday.

Mr. Vijayan, who offered floral tributes to a martyrs’ column erected in memory of Naik B.K. Anil Kumar and Havildar M. Vijayan, observed that the selfless role played by Army men for protecting the country was beyond any explanation. “The State salutes all the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our country,” he said.

Explaining the willingness of the State to contribute more to the welfare programmes of soldiers, he said the government was keen on doing everything possible in the area with special consideration for those injured or killed during their duty. “We are open to any other suggestions meant for the further welfare needs of the community,” he added.

D. Naveen Benjit, commanding officer of 122 Territorial Army, explained the activities of the team under him to the Chief Minister who also interacted with the windows of the two martyred soldiers at the memorial event. It was the first visit of Mr. Vijayan to the Territorial Army’s headquarters after its shifting from Kannur district.

