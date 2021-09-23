Kerala

Attack on health workers: CM promises stern action

Health minister Veena George visits the new ICU at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital on Thursday  

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government will take stern action against attack on health workers.

Speaking after inaugurating four projects in the health sector on Thursday, he said attacks on COVID warriors would be viewed as an assault on society at large.

He said the four projects worth ₹37.61 crore would supplement the development works in various health institutions from sub-centres to medical college hospitals. The new projects included a 100-bed ICU facility with ventilators for COVID patients at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, a new building for the Pica community health centre and drug testing laboratory at Konni.

Mr. Vijayan also inaugurated a 1,000-day children’s health programme.

Presiding over the inaugural function, Health Minister Veena George said Kerala could overcome the multiple challenges posed by the COVID-19 situation and the outbreak of Zika and Nipah virus only because of the strong health infrastructure, people’s participation, collaborative work, and scientific approach to the crisis.

Ministers V. Sivankutty, P.A. Mohamed Riyas, and officials from various departments participated.


