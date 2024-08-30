ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeks Centre's help to bring back stranded Keralites from Russia

Published - August 30, 2024 03:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Chief Minister urged in the letter that arrangements be made to repatriate the body as soon as possible, wrote Kerala Chief Minister's office

PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested the Centre to take steps to bring back Keralites who are stranded in Russia. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday (August 30, 2024) requested the central government to take steps to bring back Keralites who are stranded in Russia after being cheated in a job scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Chief Minister also sought his intervention to bring back the body of Sandeep Chandran, a native of Thrissur, who died in a drone attack on the Russia-Ukraine border.

Also Read: Jaishankar assures stern action against fraudulent agents

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, Mr. Vijayan informed Mr. Jaishankar that the Indian Embassy in Russia has confirmed that Sandeep's body is in Rostov, Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Chief Minister urged in the letter that arrangements be made to repatriate the body as soon as possible,” it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Vijayan said that Keralites Santhosh Kattukalayil, Shanmukhan, Sibi Susamma Babu, and Renin Punnekkel Thomas are stranded in a military camp in Luhansk, where they face dangerous circumstances.

Their immediate rescue is necessary, he emphasised.

He also noted that these individuals had entered Russia illegally and were subsequently deployed to the war front.

In his letter, Vijayan called for an investigation into the number of people trapped in Russia through unauthorised recruitment agencies and individuals. He urged the Centre to take immediate action to rescue those who have been cheated and trapped.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US