Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan proposes ‘Development Researchers’ Day’ to honour economist K.N. Raj

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday proposed that the Centre for Development Studies (CDS) observe February 10 as ‘Development Researchers’ Day’ as a mark of respect to the institute’s founder, economist K.N. Raj.

February 10 marks the death anniversary of Prof. Raj who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s economic planning process and computing the country’s balance of payments for the first time.

The Chief Minister made the suggestion while inaugurating a three-day conference as part of the K.N. Raj centenary celebrations organised by the CDS. Mr. Vijayan emphasised the need to do justice to Prof. Raj’s legacy by carrying forward the initiatives he held close to his heart. He suggested that seminars with the participation of experienced and young scholars should mark the Development Researchers’ Day, which should be an annual event.

“I prefer to remember him (Prof. Raj) as a great son of Kerala who could boldly state his position on issues that he considered pertinent to the society,” he said. Prof. Raj took active interest in the political discourses of his time, Mr. Vijayan said, recalling Prof. Raj’s criticism of the curtailment of civil liberties during the 1975-77 internal emergency.

Prof. Raj was clear that a meaningful planning process in India required planning to be strengthened at the State level, State Planning Board Vice-Chairperson V.K. Ramachandran said. The sweep of his contributions is such that a student of the Indian economy, whatever aspect of it that he or she is studying, would at some point have to encounter his work, Dr. Ramachandran said. Prof. Raj had the gift to judge what was relevant to the times. “He abhorred the tendency to learn theories parrot-fashion, as he said, repeated and applied without an adequate sense of relevance, even by the scholars in the profession,” Dr. Ramachandran said.

Democratic decentralisation

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac described the CDS as the ‘academic fountainhead’ of many of Kerala’s major policy reforms. He cited the CDS’s work on democratic decentralisation as particularly impactful, noting that Prof. Raj, along with the CDS, actively engaged in public discourse and participated in grassroots movements. Dr. Isaac cited the example of democratic decentralisation. “It was on this theme that Proj. Raj wrote his first working paper of the CDS, one of the earliest papers from the CDS, and then consistently kept up this theme in public discourse,” he said.

Former Union Cabinet Secretary K.M. Chandrasekhar; Ram Singh, director, Delhi School of Economics; CDS chairperson Sudipto Mundle; and director C. Veeramani also spoke. A souvenir ‘Raj at 100’ was released on the occasion.

The conference will conclude on Tuesday.