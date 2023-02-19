HamberMenu
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates Biodiversity Congress

Controversy over ban on black clothing and masks

February 19, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran taking a look at the Theyyam costumes showcased at the expo organised as part of the State Biodiversity Congress in Kozhikode on February 18, 2023.

Minister for Forests and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran taking a look at the Theyyam costumes showcased at the expo organised as part of the State Biodiversity Congress in Kozhikode on February 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for a collective effort of the local bodies and citizens to protect biodiversity. Inaugurating the second edition of the State Biodiversity Congress organised by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board here on Sunday, the CM stressed the need for collective missions for the purpose and urged the Board to frame their programmes accordingly.

The Congress which began on Saturday with a biodiversity exhibition on the campus of the Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, is being held under the theme ‘Biodiversity and Livelihood’. The Congress features several sessions and events related to the theme including a workshop on ‘Conservation of Biodiversity for Women Empowerment and Livelihood’, a get-together of individuals and organisations working for the conservation of biodiversity, and a get-together of agencies that provide technical support to conservation of biodiversity and a Children’s Biodiversity Congress.

The Chief Minister in his address stressed the need for ensuring livelihood of the local population while conserving biodiversity.

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahmed Devarkovil presided over the event while Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas delivered the keynote address. The Congress concludes on Monday.

Meanwhile, a direction from the Principal of the Government Arts and Science College, Meenchanda, for the students to refrain from wearing black clothes or black masks during the Chief Minister’s visit, has sparked a controversy. Though the Principal has clarified that the direction came as a precautionary measure in the wake of the recent protest against the Chief Minister across the State, activists of the Kerala Students Union unleashed a protest questioning it at West Hill in the city, following which some students were arrested.

The College authorities clarified that there were no directions from the Police or the Chief Minister’s office in this regard, though a few KSU workers were kept under preventive custody on account of the Chief Minister’s visit. However, the police had tightened security at the venue.

