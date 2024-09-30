Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan linking Muslims to extremism, says Anvar

Nilambur MLA P.V. Anvar on Monday condemned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement in an interview to The Hindu linking hawala money seizures from Malappuram to Muslim extremists for orchestrating anti-State and anti-national activities.

Addressing a mass convention organised by the Mohammed Attoor action committee in Kozhikode, Mr. Anvar alleged that Mr. Vijayan had a political agenda behind his statement as he had disclosed it only to a national English daily and wanted to get it noticed in New Delhi.

“All these are part of the political nexus. There are attempts to defame a minority community and their district. Why was it not revealed to any vernacular newspapers here,” Mr. Anvar asked.

He said the Crime Branch investigation in the Mohammed Attoor missing case was scuttled by removing a competent officer who had earlier headed the special investigation team. The probe would make headway only if the transferred officer was reinstated with additional charges in the SIT.

Mr. Anvar alleged that the police were yet to crack the case even after a year. All the personal meetings he held with the police officers concerned and the letters submitted to the higher authorities citing the importance of a comprehensive probe were ignored. Urging the public to extend their cooperation in the fight for justice, he said the State was heading for a big crisis in Law and order enforcement.

Revealing the alleged involvement of drug mafia behind the death of a 17-year-old student from Panoor, he said the investigation into the incident which was suspected to be a case of slow poisoning was also scuttled like the Mohammed Attoor case with the interference of mysterious elements behind drug traffickers.

This could happen to anyone in a State where the Chief Minister was in nexus with criminals in the police force, Mr. Anvar said..

“The immoral, illegal and inhuman activities of the police have spoiled people’s trust in the system. Over 100 innocent youths have already been held in connection with various fake MDMA cases in the State. The intention is clear as the police want to project some areas as problem spots,” said Mr. Anvar.

Accusing the police of imposing hefty fines on even poor autorickshaw drivers and motorcycle riders under “self-defined sections” of the Indian Penal Code and Code of Criminal Procedure, he said such inhuman attempts were visible everywhere.

Coming down heavily on Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajith Kumar and suspended IPS officer Sujith Das, Mr. Anvar said no big investigations were required to initiate legal action against the officers he exposed for various illegal activities in the State.

“A simple verification of the documents and proofs I submitted to the government at various times would be sufficient to act against them,” he claimed.

Mohammed Attoor action committee members were also present at the mass convention in the evening to explain the struggles they faced in seeking a fair investigation into the case and mobilise public support for their demands. They complained that they were denied justice even after taking up the issue with various political leaders, police officers and people’s representatives.