Analysis | Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is optimistic about new faces to spur Kerala’s economy

20 May 2021 14:54 IST

The State’s economy has been hit by successive floods and COVID-19-induced lockdown

After winning an unprecedented second mandate, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is hugely betting on new faces — P. Rajeeve, K. N. Balagopal and P.A. Mohammed Riyas — to stimulate the economy of the State that has been hit by successive floods and COVID-19-induced lockdown.

This high-stakes experiment assumes significance in the backdrop of the State facing multiple challenges in reviving the economy. Adding to the woes brought on by the intense second wave of COVID-19 is the perilous financial burden stemming from the exodus of expatriates from the Gulf Cooperation Council nations.

The rebound of Kerala’s economy will largely depend on both Mr. Balagopal and Mr. Rajeeve who will be handling the Finance and Industries portfolios respectively. Mr. Vijayan, who enjoys a dominance over his party, has kept up his propensity for surprise with the induction of new faces. So, to play a better second innings, the Chief Minister had reposed a lot of faith in them, CPI (M) sources said.

Pragmatic decisions

Mr. Balagopal, who is making it to the Legislature for the first time, had earned kudos on his tenure in the Rajya Sabha earlier. However, he would have to take pragmatic decisions on all outstanding problems within the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rules and as far as possible to avoid a conflict with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

In the case of Mr. Rajeeve, he had also received accolades for his parliamentary performance even from political opponents in the Upper House. Certainly, he too will play a mature and vital role to make a much-needed turnabout in the economy.

Another first-time legislator to navigate the power corridors is the inexperienced Mr. Riyas who will handle Public Works and Tourism. Like others, he too faces a daunting task. More importantly, he has to fend off criticism that he was given a Cabinet berth for being the son-in-law of the Chief Minister, the sources said.

However, party functionaries reckon that the induction of Mr. Riyas, the Beypore MLA and DYFI national president, into the council of ministers has both merit and political strategy.

CM’s trust

Mr. Riyas, it is generally believed, has been having the trust of the Chief Minister for quite a long time after his unsuccessful attempt to win the Kozhikode Lok sabha seat in 2009. But while in the Cabinet, he would have to prove his mettle in handling the heavy portfolio.

This especially when his antecedent, G. Sudhakaran, handled the Public Works Department with élan and without getting entrapped in any coterie culture or bending to the whims of government officials.