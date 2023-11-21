Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hits out at Congress, says street protests will be dealt with firmly

November 21, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pulled no punches in his criticism of the Congress and the Cental government during the fourth day of Navakerala Sadas in Kannur District. Leading a group of Ministers to venues in Azhikode, Kannur, Dharmadam, and Thalassery on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan addressed various issues, including the assault on Youth Congress workers in Pazhayangadi.

Criticising the Opposition, Mr. Vijayan particularly hit out at Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran for threatening to take the fight to the streets after the Pazhyangadi incident. On Monday, black flags were waved at the motorcade of Mr. Vijayan as it passed through Pazhyangadi. Youth Congress workers alleged that they were manhandled by supporters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M].

The Chief Minister issued a stern warning, stating that street confrontations will be dealt with firmly, emphasising that he has witnessed numerous such incidents in the past. He cautioned that confronting Ministers is tantamount to confronting the people, urging individuals to be prepared for the consequences of their actions, framing it as a challenge to the State and its people

He stressed the need for change, citing the efforts of the Left, but expressed concern over the Central government’s alleged obstruction of State’s progress.

Mr. Vijayan also said that the UDF camp was hesitant in criticising the Centre, fearing backlash from the BJP.

“Some MPs were not ready to sign the petition to be submitted to the Union Finance Minister. They did not raise Kerala’s problems. But those who hesitate to criticise the Centre in Parliament do not waste their opportunities to defame Kerala,” he said.

Stressing the importance of unity within the UDF on State-related matters, he asserted the State’s constitutional right to necessary support and Central assistance.

Security stepped up

Criticising the Centre’s arbitrary financial allocation decisions, Mr. Vijayan said “assistance should be based on need rather than the ruler’s whims.” He accused the Centre of displaying partiality and urged everyone to speak out against such unfair practices.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the venues attended by the Chief Minister and other Minister in view of the brewing protest. Thunderbolt and additional police forces have been deployed in the district.