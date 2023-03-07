Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s aide C. M. Raveendran turns up before ED

March 07, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 12:20 pm IST - KOCHI

C. M. Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, turned up at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Tuesday for interrogation in connection with the money-laundering case booked in relation to the alleged commission paid for the LIFE Mission housing project of the government at Wadakkanchery, Thrissur.

He reached the ED office around 10 a.m.

Mr. Raveendran had failed to turn up before the agency on February 27 for interrogation, stating that the State Assembly was in session. The agency had issued another summons on March 1 asking him to appear before it on March 7. The agency had earlier grilled him in connection with the money-laundering case booked following the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

The ED is expected to seek information from him regarding the alleged pay-off in awarding the contract for the LIFE Mission project at Wadakkanchery. The agency had booked a case against the accused for money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The investigation agency had earlier arrested M. Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the case. Mr. Sivasankar is currently in judicial custody.

The case, according to the investigating agency, is that a huge amount was siphoned off by the accused as commission from the funds released by an overseas organisation for the housing project. The agency contended that the money found in the bank locker of Swapna Suresh, another accused in the money-laundering case booked earlier, was part of the commission the accused had received.