Chief Minister opens Bekal International Beach Festival

December 24, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the 10-day Bekal International Beach Festival at Bekal Beach Park in Kasaragod on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijayan said the festival would lead to the revival of tourism in the State. He said there had been a rise in the number of domestic and foreign tourists travelling to Kerala.

Kerala has been chosen as one of the 50 must-see places in the world by Times magazine. It will be very helpful in attracting tourists to the State, the Chief Minister said.

The introduction of caravan tourism, nightlife, and heritage circuit has brought about a revival of the tourism sector, he added.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a picture wall prepared by the Bekal Resorts Development Corporation (BRDC), Culture department, and the Kerala Lalitha Kala Akademi as part of the Bekal Art Project.

Organising committee chairman C.H. Kunhambu, MLA, presided over the function. Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil inaugurated a robotic show, while Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, opened the aquatic show.

N.A. Nellikunnu, MLA, district panchayat president P. Baby Balakrishnan, Tourism Deputy Director Hasan Kunhi, other public representatives attended the function.