Chief Minister mum about violence unleashed by PFI during Friday’s hartal: Satheesan

Accusing the Communist Party of India (Marxist) of adding fuel to majority and minority communalism, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan has said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's actions do not match his words.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Mr. Satheesan said that the CM, also in charge of the Home department, remained tight-lipped on the violence unleashed by the Popular Front of India (PFI) during the hartal on Friday in protest against the arrest of its top leaders.

"This shows the double standards of the Chief Minister when it comes to taking a stand against the communalism. He has arrived at a compromise with the RSS and the BJP to save himself from the various cases against him. While he criticises the Congress for having Savarkar's image on a flex, which was a mistake committed by a party worker, he has allowed the works of RSS ideologues including Golwalkar, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and Savarkar to be taught in the Kannur University. He has also managed to get him re-appointed by the Governor, who is working as an agent of the RSS," said Mr. Satheesan.

He said the police were unable to arrest the KSRTC employees accused of attacking a man in front of his daughter. The revenue recovery proceedings initiated by the Kerala Bank had claimed an innocent student's life, despite the Opposition's continued demands that such proceedings had to be carried out with immense care. The Minister concerned had defended the bank's action. The government should take a humane stand when it came to such proceedings against common people who were facing mounting debts, he said.

Mr. Satheesan as well as Congress general secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal slammed Mr. Vijayan for his criticisms against Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. Mr. Gandhi had been constantly criticising the BJP and the RSS at all yatra venues for attempting to divide the country, while desisting from criticising the CPI(M)-led State government. Yet, Mr. Vijayan continued to attack the yatra, in an attempt to curry favour with the BJP, said Mr. Venugopal.