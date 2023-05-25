Chief Minister makes ‘Total e-Governance Kerala’ declaration

May 25, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday declared Kerala as having achieved full e-governance coverage, calling it an important step that guarantees efficiency and transparency in delivery of government services and a strong foundation for the creation of a new Kerala.

Making the ‘Total e-Governance Kerala’ declaration at the Nishagandhi Auditorium here, Mr. Vijayan said full coverage did not merely mean creating a network linking government offices and the public, but leveraging technology for the State’s development and empowering the people to bridge the digital divide.

Internet, a citizen’s right

Earlier, Kerala had declared Internet access a citizen’s right, a big step in a country where Internet shutdowns were not infrequent, the Chief Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government did not leave it a hollow promise but acted upon it in mission-mode. The imminent roll-out of KFON (Kerala Fibre Optic Network) would make Internet access quicker and affordable, further strengthening the interaction between the people and the government, he added.

e-Sevanam

Touching upon various initiatives under the e-governance programme, the Chief Minister said a single-window portal, e-Sevanam, had been created to deliver around 900 services. The e-office system had already been implemented in the Secretariat, district collectorates, commissionerates and directorates. The e-district project would soon be extended to taluk-level offices. In panchayats, 250 services were now being delivered online.

Achieving total e-governance, where an entire spectrum of government services were digitised assuring prompt delivery and transparency, was viewed as a major step forward in the State’s journey towards achieving 100% digital literacy.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy said the changes resulting from the implementation of e-governance would reflect in all sections of society and it would be a decisive factor in social progress.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) V. Venu, Electronics and Information Technology secretary Rathan U. Kelkar, Kerala State Information Technology Mission Director Anu Kumari, and Saji Gopinath, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology, were present.

The Electronics and IT department is conducting an exhibition featuring digitisation of service delivery by various government departments at the Kanakakkunnu Palace grounds in the capital. Entry to the exhibition, which will close on May 27, is free.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.