Kerala Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition condole Kaviyoor Ponnamma’s death

Updated - September 21, 2024 11:03 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday condoled the death of Kaviyoor Ponnamma, stating that an important chapter in Malayalam cinema and theatre has come to a close with her passing.

Through her mother roles in films, the veteran actor found a permanent place in the hearts of Keralites, Mr. Vijayan said. Her contributions were not confined to the world of cinema, but extended to theatre and television as well, he said.

He recalled Ponnamma’s association with the Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC) in the early days of her career. Soon afterwards, she became an integral part of Malayalam cinema, portraying diverse characters in films by leading directors. Her fine portrayal of maternal roles strengthened her bond with Keralites, Mr. Vijayan said. Ponnamma won the State award for best supporting actress four times, which testifies to the excellence of her acting skills, he said.

Condoling the actor’s death, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan said Ponnamma embodied the mother figure for Malayalam filmgoers. In a career spanning close to six-and-a-half decades, she gave a distinct flavour to the characters that she portrayed, he said.

