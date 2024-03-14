Chief Minister launches Kochi Water Metro extension to four more terminals

March 14, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Water Metro project is proof of participatory democracy in action. The commissioning of more ferry terminals under the project would in turn lead to comprehensive development and better living standards, especially in islands around Kochi, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The terminals are located such that common people benefit the most. Tourists too will benefit from the fleet of air-conditioned, electric-hybrid ferries. Ultimately, approximately one lakh people will benefit from the project (under which the envisaged fleet of 78 electric-hybrid ferries would over time link 38 terminals in the mainland and 10 islands around Kochi), he said on Thursday evening, after inaugurating online the South Chittoor, Eloor, Cheranalloor and North Mulavukad terminals of the Water Metro, at the Eloor terminal.

Many other States are now keen to introduce Water Metro-like services, seeing the success of the ferries in Kochi. The ongoing development of national highway corridors, hill highway, and the national waterway through Kerala is proof that maximum number of people benefit from the projects, the Chief Minister said. He also decried efforts by stakeholders who invested little in infrastructure projects to partake of the credit.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said connectivity through Water Metro ferries would lead to islands turning tourism attractions. The first phase of the national waterway through Kerala would be inaugurated this year. Ministers P.A. Mohamed Riyas and K. Rajan too were among those who spoke.

With the Water Metro extending services to four more terminals, the total number of routes of the 13 ferries in operation has gone up from three to five and the number of terminals to nine. The first route is from High Court to North Mulavukad through Bolgatty, while the second is from South Chitoor to Cheranalloor, through Eloor.

Tickets would be priced between ₹20 and ₹40, depending on the distance travelled.

The passenger patronage in the 13 ferries being operated on three routes, linking five terminals and from Thursday evening to four more, is expected to increase the daily commuter footfall to over 10,000. This could pick up once the school vacation sets in, with families opting to travel in the ferries.

With the Cochin Shipyard handing over the 14th of the first batch of 23 ferries to Kochi Water Metro Limited for operation, the ferries would be extended to Fort Kochi, where the terminal is awaiting power connection. A preliminary trial run had been conducted in the corridor, soon after floating pontoons were installed at the terminal. These pontoons will help commuters safely board the ferries, irrespective of low or high tide.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.