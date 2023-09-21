Chief Minister launches Keraleeyam website, logo

September 21, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Keraleeyam 2023 will be a festival that the State has never seen before, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the organising committee office of Keraleeyam and releasing its website and logo at the Kanakakkunnu Palace hall here on Thursday.

The State government is organising Keraleeyam in the capital city from November 1 to 7.

The Chief Minister said the people would remember this festival as an initiative that helped raise the State’s acceptance in the world. It would communicate to people, including foreigners, what the State was all about. It would present the ‘Navakerala’ in all its meanings to the world, and show how the State was today and how it would transform in future.

Kowdiar to East Fort

A host of programmes would be held from Kowdiar to East Fort in the State capital in connection with Keraleeyam. A light and sound show that would shed light on the State’s past and present would be a highlight of the festival. The Secretariat complex would be turned into a screen for this, he said.

A theme focussing on sustainability and environmental conservation would be the speciality of the festival. Protection of forests and water would be the main theme, he said.

State’s gains

The programme would become a platform to showcase the State’s gains, Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal, who is also the chairman of Keraleeyam 2023 steering committee, said. It would become the main event for the State in future, he said.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, who is the chairperson of the Keraleeyam welcome committee; Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil; Minister for Transport Antony Raju; Mayor Arya Rajendran; V.K. Prasanth, MLA; and Chief Secretary and Keraleeyam general convener V. Venu spoke.

A meeting of conveners of 19 subcommittees was chaired by Mr. Sivankutty after the function.