Chief Minister launches corruption-free Kerala campaign

He also emphasises on the need to rid Kerala of the twin dangers of corruption and drugs for which the ‘No to Drugs’ campaign is being focussed upon

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 18, 2022 19:15 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the State has managed to make large strides in preventing corruption in governance.

The government had also been uncompromising in eliminating the scourge that continued to affect various levels of administration, he added.

Inaugurating the corruption-free Kerala campaign of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) against corruption and narcotic substances here on Tuesday, Mr. Vijayan said corruption used to be rampant during recruitments and transfers, especially in the top tiers of governance. Such activities could be reined in through strong legal action and intent.

Despite being the least corrupt State in the country, the government would continue to uphold a zero tolerance policy towards such illegalities, he said.

The Chief Minister also emphasised on the need to rid Kerala of the twin dangers of corruption and drugs for its development and the well-being of future generations. Highlighting the objectives of the government’s ‘No to Drugs’ campaign, Mr. Vijayan said a mass sensitisation drive was being undertaken simultaneously by various departments. It would conclude with human chains formed in every educational institutions in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, actor Nivin Pauly stressed on the potential role for students and youth in eliminating corruption and tackling the drug menace.

Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, presided over the function. Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, VACB director Manoj Abraham, Inspector General H. Venkatesh, and Superintendent of Police E.S. Bijumon, also spoke on the occasion.

